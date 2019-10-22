‘Gilmore Girls’ star Alexis Bledel is the most dangerous celebrity online

Actress Alexis Bledel, best known for her role as Rory Gilmore in network television’s Gilmore Girls, tops McAfee’s U.S. list of most dangerous celebrities to search for online. For the thirteenth year, McAfee researched which famous individuals generate the riskiest results that could potentially expose their fans to malicious websites and viruses.

Referred to as a “good girl” and “bookworm” in her role in Gilmore Girls and Netflix’s sequel Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, it may come as a surprise that Alexis Bledel was found to be the most dangerous celebrity by McAfee. Her repertoire also includes roles in the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies, and more recently, playing Ofglen in Hulu’s acclaimed The Handmaid’s Tale, which came to a series end in August 2019.

Trailing Bledel at No. 2 is Late Late Night talk show host James Corden, followed by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner (No. 3), actress Anna Kendrick (No. 4), Us leading lady Lupita Nyong’o (No. 5), SNL and talk show star Jimmy Fallon (No. 6), martial arts master Jackie Chan (No. 7), rappers and musicians Lil Wayne (No. 8) and Nicki Minaj (No. 9), and finally Marvel actress Tessa Thompson (No. 10).

The truth is consumers are faced with endless options to feed their obsession with celebrities. They are interacting with content across multiple devices and conducting potentially dangerous searches across the internet to find the latest information or gossip without fear of consequence. For cybercriminals, this creates a field day to lure unsuspecting consumers to malicious websites that may install malware or steal personal information and passwords.

“Consumers may not be fully aware that the searches they conduct pose risk, nor may they understand the detrimental effects that can occur when personal information is compromised in exchange for access to their favorite celebrities, movies, TV shows or music,” said Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee. “Criminals use deceptive websites to dupe unsuspecting consumers into accessing malicious files or content. It is essential that consumers learn to protect their digital lives from lurking cybercriminals by thinking twice before they click on suspicious links or download content.”

The top 10 celebrities from this year’s U.S. study are:

Alexis Bledel James Corden Sophie Turner Anna Kendrick Lupita Nyong’o Jimmy Fallon Jackie Chan Lil Wayne Nicki Minaj Tessa Thompson

McAfee’s most dangerous actresses, Alexis Bledel and Sophie Turner, are well known for their powerful roles in their respective series – Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and HBO’s Game of Thrones. Additionally, their names are strongly associated with searches including the term “torrent.” With many popular shows available via streaming services, consumers have access to more content than ever before, yet they still choose to put their digital lives at risk in exchange for pirated content.

This finding indicates that people may be pursuing “free” options to avoid paying a subscription fee. However, it’s important for these viewers to understand the risks associated with torrent or pirated downloads, as they may open up themselves to savvy cybercriminals and end up having a much higher cost to pay.

Unlike 2018’s list of most dangerous celebrities, reality TV stars ranked low on this year’s list. Kim Kardashian is the highest ranked reality star at No. 99 followed by The Hills Audrina Patridge (No. 108), Vanderpump Rules’ Kristen Doute (No. 119) and Jax Taylor (No. 169). Kristen Cavallari and Kourtney Kardashian who found themselves in last year’s top 10 list dropped to number 214 and 222, respectively.

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, Rory!

Of course, “most dangerous” really means that these celebrities are likely popular search subjects. As always, let’s be careful out there.