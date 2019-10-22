Verizon will offer new and ‘unlimited’ customers a year of Disney+ for free

Verizon will offer all new and existing Verizon Wireless unlimited customers, new Fios home internet customers and new 5G home internet customers a year of Disney+ for free.

Todd Haselton for CNBC:

People who already pre-ordered the Disney+ service are still eligible. The “purchase will be put on pause and resume after the Verizon promo period,” a Verizon spokesperson told CNBC.

The offer will land Disney+ millions of early subscribers who may continue to subscribe after the first year, which is important since it will enter a crowded streaming market that includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and HBO Max.

Disney+ will launch on Nov. 12 for $6.99 a month and includes new and existing TV shows and movies from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and more. The service will be available across multiple platforms, including iPhone, Android, Roku, Xbox and PS4, and will allow customers to download videos for watching offline.