LG Display looking to supply LCDs for Apple’s budget iPhone SE successor

Jong Jun LEE for The Elec:

LG Display is looking to supply LCD panels for next-generation budget iPhones from Apple scheduled to be released early next year. Industry sources said on Oct. 21 that the panels are undergoing last-minute quality checks.

The new phones are the successor to the iPhone SE released in 2016 and discontinued since then. At the time, Japan’s JDI and Sharp, which was acquired by Taiwan’s Foxconn, had supplied LCDs.

As soon as the deal is confirmed, LG Display will look to modify its module manufacturing equipment. “We understand that the initial orders will be small in size,” said another industry watcher. “In the past, when LG Display was supplying LCDs to high-end iPhones, the facilities were for mass-production.”