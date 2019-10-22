Jared Harris and Lee Pace to star in Apple TV+ adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s ‘Foundation’

Lesley Goldberg for The Hollywood Reporter:

Apple continues to impressively cast its big-budget TV originals.

The tech company has tapped Chernobyl Emmy nominee Jared Harris and Halt and Catch Fire grad Lee Pace to lead the cast of space drama Foundation.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s novel series of the same name, Foundation chronicles the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Harris will star as Hari Seldon, a mathematical genius who predicts the demise of the empire. Pace is set as Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy.