H2O Audio launches INTERVAL underwater earphones for Apple Watch

H2O Audio today announced INTERVAL, the world’s first underwater music and training accessory for Apple Watch – designed specifically to bring joy and motivation to lap swimming. Suitable for first-time swimmers, or seasoned athletes, INTERVAL was designed to allow lap swimmers to enjoy music and audio entertainment, just as the running community has for years – taking the boredom out of lap swimming and training.

“Lap swimming is the most healthy, low-impact path to fitness – it engages your entire body, strengthens your heart and lowers stress levels – but it is boring!,” said Kristian Rauhala, CEO and Founder of H2O Audio, in a statement. “We are pleased to launch the INTERVAL for Apple Watch allowing swimmers to listen to their favorite music, iTunes, Pandora, podcasts or audiobooks while swimming, all directly from their Apple Watch, no phone needed. This new device gives lap swimmers the same level of motivational entertainment that joggers and runners have enjoyed since the invention of the walkman.”

INTERVAL’s rugged sports band securely clips to the Apple Watch and integrates with any set of swim goggles. INTERVAL positions the Apple Watch comfortably and securely behind the swimmer’s head while the included 10-piece set of custom waterproof eartips allow for the perfect fit for any swimmer. INTERVAL employs H2O Audio’s proprietary industry-leading underwater speaker drivers for clear and powerful sound under or above the water.

H2O INTERVAL Specs and Features:

• Compatible with Apple Music, Pandora, Audible Audio Books, Podcasts, Apps and more

• Uses Bluetooth 5.0 chipset for audio clarity and streaming reliability

• Patented waterproof headphone technology provides superior sound

• Battery: 6 hours at 100% volume

• Compatible with Apple Watch series 2,3,4 and 5

• IPX8 Rated – designed for continuous underwater use

• For more lap swimming features – use it with My Swim Tracker Apple Watch App – coming soon!

H2O Audio’s INTERVAL is now available for $99.99.

MacDailyNews Take: Rejoice, Apple watch swimmers!