Here’s why Apple shares could rally another 25%

Apple just smashed through to fresh records.
The iPhone maker surged nearly 2% to begin the week after Raymond James analysts upped their price target to $280, the most bullish on the Street. The firm cited stronger estimates for iPhone 11 sales as reason for the increase.
Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, is ready to get even more bullish.
“The trend looks great,” Johnson said on CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Monday. “The stock has just broken out to new all-time highs, and in fact when you look at the size of the consolidation it just broke out of and you do a measurement on it, you can certainly argue for a price objective that, purely based on the charts, [takes you] north of $300 so I’d still be a buyer of Apple in here.”
MacDailyNews Take: Clearly, sentiment is changing as Apple diversification proceeds apace and investors finally begin to realize it.
May the market someday wake up, understand Apple for a chance, and properly value the company! — MacDailyNews, March 8, 2019 (on which date AAPL closed at $171.59)
4 Comments
The CNBC article is talking about “technicals”, and has nothing to do with Apple product diversification, etc.
“However, while he owns the stock, Tepper has trimmed his position recently to take profits on the back of its major surge higher.”
I’m wondering why, if you have owned the stock for a while, you would sell it and then buy back in at a higher price? Or is this an example of trader brainiacs advocating waiting until a stock hits a 52-week high before they say to buy?
I thought these traders did this so they can free up that cash to purchase some other hot stock at the moment. I figure they constantly shift their money around to maximize their gains. That’s the greed mentality of hedge fund managers. This method probably doesn’t always work out for them, but they have to try. I’d rather just keep my money in Apple and collect the dividends as that’s good enough rather than take the risk of bad timing. I have better things to do with my time than constantly monitor stock movement. I think things can really get out of whack with the market moving on POTUS tweets. Trying to beat the market on a weekly basis is a headache. Better to just buy Apple and hold it long-term. So far, that’s been pretty useful advice for a conservative retail investor.
Deutsche Bank says higher than expected iPhone sales are already priced in, so don’t expect any further rally from Apple. Deutsche Bank’s price target on Apple is $210, so Apple won’t go much higher, according to their analysis. As far as DB is concerned, it’s time for Apple to make a correction to bring the share price back down to $210 because they understand the market perfectly.
/s