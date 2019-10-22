Apple shares hit new all-time intraday high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell 55-cents, or -0.23%, to close at $239.96. Apple’s all-time closing high stands at $240.51, set yesterday. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $242.20.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00 or $100.20 per share less than today’s high.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.084 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.084T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.057T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $861.110B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $858.784B
5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $521.106B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $520.207B
• Walmart (WMT) – $340.119B
• Disney (DIS) – $238.503B
• Intel (INTC) – $233.859B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $204.802B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $124.642B
• IBM (IBM) – $118.672B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $116.877B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.931B
• Sony (SNE) – $73.037B
• Dell (DELL) – $36.218B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $34.702B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $30.001B
• Nokia (NOK) – $29.294B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.370B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $21.211B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.807B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.433B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.132B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $60.905M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Bang! Zoom!
1 Comment
I believe I saw a $1.091 market cap for Apple during the day on Yahoo’s financial section. Considering all the buying back of shares Apple is doing, I’d say those numbers are impressive.
However, Microsoft’s numbers are more impressive because no one seems to be pumping that stock and it still continues to climb.