Apple shares hit new all-time intraday high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell 55-cents, or -0.23%, to close at $239.96. Apple’s all-time closing high stands at $240.51, set yesterday. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $242.20.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00 or $100.20 per share less than today’s high.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.084 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.084T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.057T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $861.110B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $858.784B

5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $521.106B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $520.207B

• Walmart (WMT) – $340.119B

• Disney (DIS) – $238.503B

• Intel (INTC) – $233.859B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $204.802B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $124.642B

• IBM (IBM) – $118.672B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $116.877B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.931B

• Sony (SNE) – $73.037B

• Dell (DELL) – $36.218B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $34.702B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $30.001B

• Nokia (NOK) – $29.294B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.370B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $21.211B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.807B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.433B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.132B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $60.905M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Bang! Zoom!