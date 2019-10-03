Apple feature film ‘The Banker,’ starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, to close out AFI Fest

The Banker, the Apple feature film starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, will close out AFI Fest on November 21st in Hollywood.

Mia Galuppo for The Hollywood Reporter:

Based on a true story, The Banker centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Mackie) and Joe Morris (Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by training a working-class white man to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire. The AFI Fest has traditionally been an important stop on the path to awards for potential contenders. Taking the closing night gala spot could meant that Apple is readying for its first awards race.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s The Banker will open in theaters on December 6th before debuting on Apple TV+ the following month.

“We’ve got a feeling that we’ll be hearing a lot more about The Banker come awards season!” — MacDailyNews, July 18, 2019