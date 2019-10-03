iPhone user sues Apple after claiming device turned him gay

Anthony Blair for The Daily Star:

An iPhone user is suing Apple after claiming an app on his phone turned him gay.

The plaintiff, identified only as D Razumilov, argues he became “mired in same-sex relationships” this summer after getting involved in a cryptocurrency app. He is seeking one million rubles (£12,459) in damages, the Moscow Times reported.

In a complaint published on Wednesday, Razumilov says he received 69 GayCoins on a cryptocurrency payment app he downloaded onto his iPhone in 2017. The unknown sender of the coins reportedly wrote a message in English for Razumilov which he interpreted as “don’t judge without trying”. Razumilov said in his complaint: “I thought, indeed, how can I judge something without trying it?” And so, because of this message, he said he began having same-sex relationships.

The man has accused Apple of “manipulatively pushing me toward homosexuality”, which he says has caused him “moral suffering and harm to mental health”.

Moscow’s Presnensky District Court registered the lawsuit on Wednesday, according to the court database, and has scheduled an interview for October 17.