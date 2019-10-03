Apple releases Catalina 10.15 GM to developers

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Just a few days after releasing the 10th beta of macOS Catalina, Apple has released the macOS Catalina Golden Master. That’s just ahead of the expected public release tomorrow, October 4th.

macOS Catalina will be compatible with the following Macs:

• 12-inch MacBook

• MacBook Air, 2012 and later

• MacBook Pro, 2012 and later

• Mac mini, 2012 and later

• iMac, 2012 and later

• iMac Pro

• Mac Pro, 2013 and later