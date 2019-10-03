Apple releases Catalina 10.15 GM to developers

Appl;el Pay’s overall adoption continued to climb in 2019 across desktop, mobile, apps, and supporting banks, with overall adoption now ranging between
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has ended mobile telephone production in China…
The Apple feature film starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, will close out AFI Fest on November 21st in Hollywood…
An iPhone user is suing Apple after claiming an app on his phone turned him gay…
An icon found in iOS 13.2 reveals what the new AirPods with noise cancellation will look like…
Strategy Analytics in a newly published report from the Device Technologies (EDT) practice, forecasts that 5G devices…
Enterprise Health Record (EHR) vendor MEDITECH supports Health Records on iPhone, which brings together hospitals, clinics, and the existing Apple Health app…
Deep Fusion, Apple’s anticipated computational photography system, is live in the latest iOS 13 public beta…
A limited seven-day consecutive theatrical release, which includes paid admission in a commercial motion picture theatre in LA County…
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple plans to release a lower-priced “iPhone SE 2” in the first quarter of 2020…