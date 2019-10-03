iOS 13.2 beta contains icon for new noise cancelling AirPods

Guilherme Rambo for 9to5Mac:

Rumors about new Apple AirPods with noise cancellation aren’t exactly new, dating back a couple of years. But now a glyph found in iOS 13.2 reveals what the new AirPods with noise cancellation will look like.

They remind me of Apple’s old in-ear headphones, but wireless, similar to how the AirPods look like EarPods without the wires…

As it happens, the upcoming AirPods look very similar to images shared on SlashLeaks last month of what was called an AirPods 3 prototype.