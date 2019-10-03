Strategy Analytics: 5G smartphone sales will soar in 2020

Strategy Analytics in a newly published report from the Device Technologies (EDT) practice, forecasts that 5G devices, from a sluggish start in 2019 will take off in 2020. The report, Global Smartphone Sales Forecast by Technology for 88 Countries to 2024 shows that within 5 years 5G phones will equal nearly half of all phones sold.

The first devices will be premium- and high-tier devices, but by the end of 2020 there will be more mid-range devices available, especially in China” comments Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics.

Strategy Analytics estimates that less than 1% of phones sold in 2019 will be 5G devices, but that share will grow to nearly 10% in 2020. “Price is the main concern for early adopters” says Ken Hyers. “Consumers do not want to spend top dollar on a device when there are few usable networks yet.” “Operators must widen 5G availability significantly in order for the technology to become attractive for consumers.”

2020 will be the turning point when 5G phone sales take off,” Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement. “All major smartphone vendors including Apple are developing 5G handsets and will many more devices will launch in 2020.” he adds. From 2020 onwards, 5G smartphone sales will skyrocket, led by China, the US and other developed nations in Asia and Western Europe.

Despite a sluggish start in 2019, 5G is well positioned to take off. Growth will be rapid once prices fall and 5G network buildouts expand next year.” states Ville-Petteri Ukonaho. “By 2025, 5G phone sales will exceed 1 billion.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yet more confirmation that there’s no need for a 5G iPhone this cycle.

We’ll hear a lot of noise from the very vocal super-minority about how “Apple’s fallen behind” by not offering a radio that can communicate with a network that isn’t available to pretty much everyone yet, but that’s all it’ll be: meaningless noise that won’t affect regular people’s iPhone purchases. Late 2020 is the beginning of the 5G revolution, not 2019. — MacDailyNews, August 22, 2019