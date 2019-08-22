Why Apple’s iPhone 11 will exceed (muted) expectations

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:

If the portents prove to be true, Apple’s next edition iPhone 11 will be announced Sept. 10. Here are three reasons I think it will exceed expectations. • 5G doesn’t matter yet: It really doesn’t… One day it will. But not yet. • The network effect: People are interested in Apple Card… If the devices cost the same as last year, that Daily Cash back bung will pay for three months Apple Music, assuming Apple doesn’t just throw a 12-month free subscription to its services into the box with future iPhones. (Which, given it owns the content, it could). • Upgrades: iOS 13… doesn’t support the most popular iPhone model Apple ever sold: iPhone 6. The company shipped 220 million of them… It’s a reasonable conjecture to imagine a few tens of millions of iPhone users will choose to upgrade from v.6 to a new model this year.

MacDailyNews Take: Plus, as Jonny noted, all of the new features including triple-lens cameras will also entice and those who (finally) upgrade from iPhone 6 will also find the lack of an antiquated 3.5mm headphone jack may also entice them to pick up some new AirPods. Talk about a network effect!

As for 5G, we agree: We’ll hear a lot of noise from the very vocal super-minority about how “Apple’s fallen behind” by not offering a radio that can communicate with a network that isn’t available to pretty much everyone yet, but that’s all it’ll be: meaningless noise that won’t affect regular people’s iPhone purchases. Late 2020 is the beginning of the 5G revolution, not 2019.

With respect to 5G, I think most people would tell you, we’re in sort of the extremely early innings of it. And even more so on a global basis. So, we couldn’t be more proud of what our lineup is and we’re excited about the great pipeline of both hardware and software and we wouldn’t trade our position for anyone’s. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, July 30, 2019