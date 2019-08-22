Leaked photo might show first look at the Apple Watch Series 5

Looking forward to Apple Watch Series 5? If you have a Series 3 or older, you probably are thinking of upgrading to Apple’s newest Watch, expected to arrive within weeks. Now, a leaked photo might be our first look at Apple’s next-gen smartwatch.

Chris Smith for BGR:

Apple’s iPhone 11 keynote is approaching, with more and more leaks revealing the device’s remaining secrets arrive each day. But Apple will unveil additional products during the press event as well, with the Apple Watch Series 5 likely to launch alongside the new smartphones… A French Instagramer by the name of Steven Huon whose account is set to private allegedly posted the following image (via SlashLeaks).

The Apple Watch model above looks a lot like a Watch 4 running watchOS 6.0… So how do we even know this is the new Apple Watch 5? Model number A2157 is associated with Apple’s new Watch generation, having been recently discovered in official Apple documentation filed with the Eurasian Economic Commission earlier this week

MacDailyNews Take: Here is the best version of the image via SlashLeaks. What do you think? Real deal or doctored image?