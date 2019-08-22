White titanium Apple Card doesn’t like leather or denim or other cards

In a newly-published support note, Apple has detailed a number of things from which the company’s newly-launched titanium Appel Card credit card should be kept separate.

Chris Duckett for ZDNet:

[Apple says] the card should be kept away from leather and denim to avoid discolouration, and also away from hard surfaces, to avoid scratching its white finish.

Users are warned not to use household cleaners on the card, nor compressed air and aersols, nor any solvents, or ammonia, or anything abrasive to clean it… Apple further warns that the credit card… should be kept away from loose change, keys, and other credit cards.

“Place your card in a slot in your wallet or billfold without touching another credit card. If two credit cards are placed in the same slot your card could become scratched,” Apple adds. “Store your titanium Apple Card in a wallet, pocket, or bag made of soft materials.”