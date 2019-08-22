Court backs ex-Apple engineer who says he was left off inventors’ list

Luke Dormehl for Cult of Mac:

Apple lost its bid to dismiss the former employee’s lawsuit earlier this week. The suit claims Apple left him off a list of five patents on which he was a rightful co-inventor. Along with “Find My iPhone,” Darren Eastman also notably worked on Passbook, the electronic ticketing system.

The ex-Apple engineer who claims he helped invent “Find My iPhone” and other features has beaten Apple in a preliminary court hearing.

Kieren McCarthy for The Register:

While the court didn’t rule on the actual merit of those claims – that is what the requested jury trial would have to figure out – it dismissed Apple’s assertion that there wasn’t a case to answer. This may give some credence to Eastman’s case, which has been amended to include in-depth explanations of what he did and how his work directly connects to the patents themselves.

The court is clearly sympathetic to Eastman’s case, making several jabs at Apple’s case including admonishing it at one point for ignoring a key legal case that made the opposite case to Apple’s argument.

As for Eastman, he claims to have been contacted by a number of former and current Apple employees who say the same thing happened to them: the corporate giant patented their work without giving due credit.