“Sign In with Apple” makes it easy for users to log into apps and websites using their Apple ID. Instead of filling out forms, verifying email addresses, and choosing new passwords, users can use “Sign In with Apple” to set up an account and start using apps right away. All accounts are protected with two-factor authentication for superior security, and Apple will not track users’ activity in apps or websites.

Ryan Christoffel for MacStories:

Creating a new account for every service you try is a major pain. It’s made easier with the aid of iCloud Keychain and 1Password, but while those tools eliminate lots of friction, they can be a little clunky, and in the end you’re still trusting your data to the (usually unknown) privacy policies of the service you sign up for. Third-party login buttons solve the convenience problem, mostly. They may require entering your credentials for that third-party service, but at least you don’t have to create and remember new credentials for multiple services. The data privacy issue can be a question mark with these buttons though; when you authenticate through, let’s say Facebook, do you really know exactly what data you’re sharing with the new service? Or how the service will use that data? As consumers continue losing trust in Facebook itself to secure their data, why would they trust a service that taps into their Facebook data? Sign In with Apple is a modern alternative to the current mess of login methods, offering Apple users a solution that addresses the current options’ shortfalls. It makes account creation and sign-in trivially simple – even more so than buttons from Google or Facebook – while also keeping your data in the hands of a company with a decent privacy track record.

MacDailyNews Take: Sign In with Apple is as smooth as silk and, because it’s from Apple, not the likes of Google or Facebook, your privacy is protected to boot!

Sign In with Apple is a beautiful solution for those of us who value our privacy and it works with all Apple devices — Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and iPod touch! — MacDailyNews, June 7, 2019