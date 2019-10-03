Health Records on iPhone now available to consumers enrolled in MEDITECH’s patient portal

Enterprise Health Record (EHR) vendor MEDITECH supports Health Records on iPhone, which brings together hospitals, clinics, and the existing Apple Health app to make it easy for consumers to see their available medical data from multiple providers whenever they choose.

“Engaging patients, driving consumer satisfaction, and delivering patient-centric care are the utmost priorities at MEDITECH,” said Howard Messing, CEO. “With health information from MEDITECH now available via Health Records on iPhone, consumers are provided one convenient, comprehensive record, enabling them to take a more proactive role in managing their own wellness.”

Previously, patients’ health records were held in multiple locations, requiring consumers to log into each care provider’s website and piece together the information manually. Apple worked with the healthcare community to take a consumer-friendly approach and created Health Records based on FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources), a standard for transferring electronic health records.

Now, consumers will have health information from participating institutions organized into one view, covering allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures, and vitals, and will receive notifications when their data is updated. Health Records data is encrypted and protected with the user’s iPhone passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID.

MEDITECH customers Grand View Health (Sellersville, PA), Hancock Regional Hospital (Greenfield, IN), and Doylestown Hospital (Doylestown, PA) are leading the way in offering their communities access to their health information through Health Records on iPhone. MEDITECH intends to make this functionality accessible across all its EHR platforms, with its inaugural version in 6.0 and Expanse.

Source: MEDITECH

MacDailyNews Take: Another win for Apple, iPhone, and Apple’s Health app!