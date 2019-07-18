Apple makes big worldwide deal for ‘The Banker’ starring Samuel L. Jackson

Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

In a move that might well put Apple in the awards season conversation, the company has made a big worldwide rights acquisition of The Banker, a fact-based period drama that George Nolfi directed and co-wrote.

Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson play entrepreneurs who tried to circumvent the racial limitations of the 1950s as they turned their business savvy into social activism and decided to help African Americans get loans in Texas…

The film joins a roster of films, docus and series for Apple TV +, but sources said the plan here is for a significant theatrical release for the buzzy title during awards season.