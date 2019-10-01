Apple supplier TSMC counter-sues U.S. chip rival GlobalFoundries for patent infringement

Reuters:

Apple Inc supplier TSMC has counter-sued smaller contract chipmaking rival GlobalFoundries Inc in the United States, Germany and Singapore, saying the U.S. firm has infringed 25 of its patents.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said that in lawsuits filed on Monday it has asked for injunctions to stop GlobalFoundries’ manufacture and sale of chips that infringe the patents.

The lawsuits come just over a month after GlobalFoundries sued TSMC for allegedly infringing 16 patents, seeking to stop imports into the United States and Germany of products made with technologies using those patents.