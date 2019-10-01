Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone 11 sales are off to a ‘very strong start’

In Germany, Apple CEO Tim Cook told Bild that sales of iPhone 11 are off to a “very strong start.”

Elizabeth Schulze for CNBC:

In an interview with German daily Bild published late Monday, Cook said the company “could not be happier” with the iPhone 11 launch. He did not reveal any specific sales figures related to the new devices… Apple’s new lineup of smartphones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, hit store shelves September 20.

J.P. Morgan raised its price target for Apple on Monday citing stronger-than-expected demand for the new phones.