Apple expands Maps’ Look Around to Los Angeles and New York City

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Look Around, a new iOS 13 Maps feature that’s designed to provide a street level view of what’s around you similar to Google’s Street View is now available in Los Angeles and New York City.

At launch and during the iOS 13 beta testing period, Look Around in Maps was limited to the Bay Area of California, Las Vegas, and parts of Hawaii, but Apple is working to expand it to additional locations.

Look Around can be used across New York City, from Manhattan and the Bronx to Brooklyn and Queens, and it is also available in Los Angeles from Burbank to Long Beach to Pomona.