iOS 13 should not be Apple’s ‘Windows 10’

JC Torres for SlashGear:

On September 19, 2019, Apple released iOS 13, perhaps one of the biggest releases of its mobile platform. Since then in the span of ten days, iOS has gone from iOS 13 to iOS 13.1 to iOS 13.1 to, now, iOS 13.1.2. The rapid rate of releases isn’t exactly good news as only one (13.1) actually brought new features. In fact, having two maintenance releases within just three days may be cause for concern for iOS and perhaps even macOS users.

iOS 13 has started out on the wrong foot but Apple has hopefully watched Microsoft long enough to know what steps to take to prevent it from becoming its version of Windows 10…

Apple’s legacy has always been its design and its quality and those two go hand in hand… The past years, however, have seemingly been unkind to that legacy and things seem to be coming to a head in the latest iOS release.