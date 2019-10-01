‘Card of Darkness’ is the Apple Arcade game that has devoured my life

Apple Arcade launched on the App Store on September 19th. Players around the world now have their hands on exclusive games that have been years in the making. The developers behind them have woven artistry, curiosity and a lot of heart into a curated selection of diverse, fresh games made possible by Apple Arcade.

Chris Plante for Polygon:

I think about Card of Darkness when I’m cleaning.

One minute I’m washing the dishes, the next I’m imagining my stack of cereal bowls as a deck of cards barricading me from a magical stairway in the back of my cabinet. Then my wife asks, “What the hell is going on, you’ve been staring at the cereal bowls for three minutes.”

It’s the Tetris effect in action; my brain projects the game’s pattern over my everyday life. I think this means I love Card of Darkness? Or, at the very least, that I’m teetering on addiction.

The Apple Arcade exclusive is a collaboration between game designer Zach Gage and artist and Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward. In simple terms, it’s a card game built around decision making, risk management, and organization…

Card of Darkness is difficult. I nearly bounced out early as I struggled to ride its wavelength for the first few stages. But it’s consumed my free time since I’ve found its rhythm, and I can’t get a damn thing done in this house without imagining these silly little cards.

Please share my pain.