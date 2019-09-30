Apple extends smartwatch lead as positive reviews for Apple Watch Series 5 roll in

Annie Gaus for TheStreet:

As for what the Series 5 will mean for Apple’s wearables business, investors will likely learn more after the holiday sales season. For now, industry analysts anticipate that the Series 5 watch will extend Apple’s leadership position in the smartwatch market.

Apple doesn’t disclose sales figures for the Apple Watch, but CEO Tim Cook told investors on its July earnings call that wearables, which includes Air Pods [sic] and the Apple Watch, grew “well above 50%” in the second quarter. Revenue for its wearables, accessories and home segment came in at $5.1 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead, Apple’s smartwatch sales are expected to accelerate further — boosted by both newer models and, notably, substantial price cuts on older models that could introduce more customers to the product.