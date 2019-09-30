Beware: Legit-looking iPhone Lightning cables that hack you will be mass produced and sold

Soon it may be easier to get your hands on a cable that looks just like a legitimate Apple lightning cable, but which actually lets you remotely take over a computer. The security researcher behind the recently developed tool announced over the weekend that the cable has been successfully made in a factory.
“I’ve completely torn the cable apart to make sure there aren’t any production stoppers. Gotta make sure it’s up to par!,” the security researcher MG told Motherboard in an online chat.
After demoing the cable for Motherboard at the Def Con hacking conference this summer, MG said “It’s like being able to sit at the keyboard and mouse of the victim but without actually being there.”
At the time, MG was selling the handmade cables at the conference for $200 each. Now that production process has been streamlined.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, use only cables that Apple has certified and that come with Apple’s MFi badge. Accepting a “free” cable may mean pwning yourself!
After months of work, I am now holding the very first fully manufactured #OMGCable. I can’t wait to get these up on https://t.co/mVYIMD3v7g
Now time for a fully destructive teardown to make sure they meet all my requirements for a fully field-ready piece of attack hardware. pic.twitter.com/lMVBv5RRjw
— _MG_ (@_MG_) September 29, 2019
This guy “MG” is not a “security researcher”. He’s a blackhat hacker, plain and simple. His whole purpose in life seems to be making money off of people who want to hack into other people’s computers.
If there is anyway to legally track him down and legally shut him down permanently, Apple should do so ASAP. Apple should, if legally possible, shut down distribution of this cable.
Surely Apple will be able to release an update that has the iPhone recognise these cables and warn users that the cable is unsafe.