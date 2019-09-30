Beware: Legit-looking iPhone Lightning cables that hack you will be mass produced and sold

Joseph Cox for Vice:

Soon it may be easier to get your hands on a cable that looks just like a legitimate Apple lightning cable, but which actually lets you remotely take over a computer. The security researcher behind the recently developed tool announced over the weekend that the cable has been successfully made in a factory.

“I’ve completely torn the cable apart to make sure there aren’t any production stoppers. Gotta make sure it’s up to par!,” the security researcher MG told Motherboard in an online chat.

After demoing the cable for Motherboard at the Def Con hacking conference this summer, MG said “It’s like being able to sit at the keyboard and mouse of the victim but without actually being there.”

At the time, MG was selling the handmade cables at the conference for $200 each. Now that production process has been streamlined.