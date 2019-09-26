What is Tim Cook’s net worth?

Brian O’Connell for TheStreet:

Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer, is worth a reported $625 million in 2019, based upon income earned through 2018. That said, it’s difficult to pinpoint Cook’s wealth figures on a rolling basis, as the most recent figures don’t account for the value of Cook’s properties or the value of stock options that the Apple CEO has coming to him, but hasn’t exercised yet…

By 2019, Tim Cook was earning a $15.6 million yearly compensation package at Apple, with $3 million earned as salary and $12 million earned in bonuses. If you count the shares of stock Cook sold, his income for the year, his income would be tens of millions of dollars higher. But that massive increase in personal wealth doesn’t seem to matter all that much to Cook…

In the last several years, Cook has donated over 23,000 shares of Apple stock to charity. Unmarried and with no children, Cook has already said he wants to leave all of his money to charity after he’s gone. That may be the biggest legacy of all for Tim Cook – a man who earned hundreds of millions of dollars, but would rather give it away than keep it.