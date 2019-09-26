Video: Apple’s new 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown

iFixit:

The rumor mill has been hard at work surrounding the iPhone 11 Pro Max release, and we’re hard at work to put these rumors to rest. How much RAM is there? What’s with that bilateral charging? How did Apple boost the battery life? Join us for a teardown, as we tackle these questions and dive into this mystery of a phone!

This teardown officially goes to eleven, and here’s what we found:

• A much bigger battery made possible by bumping the body 0.4 mm and winning 0.25 mm from 3D Touch.

• Two battery cables that may have helped Apple’s allegedly-scrapped bilateral charging out—but could just as easily help manage battery life.

• A very non-definitive “4 GB confirmed” rating, given our inability to find dedicated camera RAM.

• Plus, some RF antennas (we’re pretty sure), all the better for the U1 to seek with.