What to expect from Apple in October: 16-inch MacBook Pro, new iPad Pros, and more

There’s no guarantee that Apple will have an October event this year, but if they do, there are many new things they could unveil.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

We know the Mac Pro is coming in the fall… Whenever it finally ships, it’s hard to picture Apple pulling off another event based around the Mac Pro. Yet that machine could benefit from the promotion of some on-stage exposure… It’s as certain as can be that there are new iPad Pro models coming, and it’s at least consistently rumored that they will arrive in October. Whenever they come, it’s rumored that they will feature the same triple-lens camera system that was introduced with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in September… And there is room for a surprise on the iPad Pro — we’re not really expecting to see it yet, but a next obvious move for Apple is to bring OLED screens to these devices. If we’re unlikely to get that this year, though, what we could get is the 16-inch MacBook Pro. As with previous alterations to the iPads, that increased screen size is expected to come via a reduction in the bezel around the display. That display is believed to be an LCD one — not OLED — with 3,072 pixels by 1,920, and would actually be 16.4 inches.

MacDailyNews Take: Gallagher covers much more, including Apple Tags, the possibility of bilateral charging being turned on via a software update for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, new Apple TV hardware, and more in his full article.

We’re currently stuck waiting to see the specs/pricing of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and if it affects prices within Apple’s portable Mac lineup as we have an iMac whose time has finally come. We plan to replace our iMac/MacBook Air desktop/road setups with MacBook Pro units that just slide into our backpacks and also power dual displays on the desktop. Hopefully, Apple does have an October event and it comes as early as possble!