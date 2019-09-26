Samsung’s rebooted Galaxy Fold display damaged within 27 hours of use

Brian Heater for TechCrunch:

Samsung’s new rebooted Galaxy arrives this week with one job: it just needs to not break… I pulled the Fold from my pocket while standing in line at CVS after work the other day. I opened it up and spotted something new nestled between the lock screen’s flapping butterfly wings. There was a brightly colored, amorphous blob… It’s not a great look after about 27 hours with the device, considering that it wasn’t dropped on concrete, dunked in water or stepped on. And the placement smack dab in the center dampens the effect of a 7.3-inch screen. There was nothing inside the device while folded. I didn’t get it wet or feed it after midnight, and there’s no visible damage to the laminate layer, so I can’t really say definitively what happened here. And while the screen is certainly still usable, I think I’d probably be… irked if I had just paid $2,000 for a handset and had to deal with a large, rainbow colored blob in the exact center of the screen.

MacDailyNews Take: Smirk. What do you expect from a South Korean dishwasher maker whose claim to smartphone fame from day one has been to copy Apple as closely as possible? This is what happens when Samsung doesn’t wait for Apple to do all of the hard work, buys an iPhone, reverse-engineers it, and then excretes it onto the great unwashed along with commercials mocking the very iPhone they just ripped off.

The general public will be interested in foldable smartphones the day the foldable iPhone is unveiled. They’re not interested in half-assed defective dreck excreted onto the rubes by South Korean dishwasher makers and similar ilk. — MacDailyNews, August 14, 2019

As with fingerprint and facial recognition, when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, then foldable smartphones will have been done right. — MacDailyNews, January 17, 2019

We’ll see a mess of weird attempts before Apple shows how it’s to be done, as usual. — MacDailyNews, January 23, 2019

If and when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, they’ll be showing the world how it should be done and what to copy going forward. As usual. — MacDailyNews, February 27, 2019

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Bill” for the heads up.]