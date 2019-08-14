Survey finds most U.S. adults ‘not at all interested’ foldable smartphones

Very few Americans are interested in folding their smartphones.

Noah Brode for Civic Science:

Are Americans ready to fold their smartphones like slices of thin-crust pizza? Only a few, according to a CivicScience survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults in late July and early August.

Samsung has announced that it will release the Galaxy Fold, a smartphone with a foldable screen, in select markets in September. How interested are you in buying the Galaxy Fold?

• 85% – Not at all interested

• 12% – Somewhat interested

• 3% – Very interested

When the Samsung brand name is removed from the equation, the interest levels bump upward a good bit. Perhaps this has something to do with the phone’s launch troubles.

How interested would you be in buying a smartphone with a foldable touchscreen?

• 76% – Not at all interested

• 20% – Somewhat interested

• 4% – Very interested