Survey finds most U.S. adults ‘not at all interested’ foldable smartphones

Very few Americans are interested in folding their smartphones.
Are Americans ready to fold their smartphones like slices of thin-crust pizza? Only a few, according to a CivicScience survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults in late July and early August.
Samsung has announced that it will release the Galaxy Fold, a smartphone with a foldable screen, in select markets in September. How interested are you in buying the Galaxy Fold?
• 85% – Not at all interested
• 12% – Somewhat interested
• 3% – Very interested
When the Samsung brand name is removed from the equation, the interest levels bump upward a good bit. Perhaps this has something to do with the phone’s launch troubles.
How interested would you be in buying a smartphone with a foldable touchscreen?
• 76% – Not at all interested
• 20% – Somewhat interested
• 4% – Very interested
MacDailyNews Take: The general public will be interested in foldable smartphones the day the foldable iPhone is unveiled. They’re not interested in half-assed defective dreck excreted onto the rubes by South Korean dishwasher makers and similar ilk.
As with fingerprint and facial recognition, when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, then foldable smartphones will have been done right. — MacDailyNews, January 17, 2019
We’ll see a mess of weird attempts before Apple shows how it’s to be done, as usual. — MacDailyNews, January 23, 2019
If and when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, they’ll be showing the world how it should be done and what to copy going forward. As usual. — MacDailyNews, February 27, 2019
5 Comments
“The general public will be interested in foldable smartphones the day the foldable iPhone is unveiled.”
That’s a wild assumption. Not a fact
Question MDN’s assumptions all you want, but history has proven MDN makes the correct assumptions far more often than not.
Yes, if Apple decides to do a foldable iPhone, they will be the first to do it right. I agree that so far the models that have been shown by other companies are laughable in their execution.
But, I wonder if there is a market for such an item. Just because technology allows for something doesn’t mean it makes for a better product.
What would be the advantage of a foldable phone? Our phones already can accommodate screens that are plenty large.
In essence, you’d have a phone that could fold out into the size of a small tablet. But again, to what end? If I want a tablet sized display, I will take an iPad or iPad mini. But often when I use my iPhone, I want a screen that roughly fits in one hand. I don’t want a larger screen that folds out.
I guess the only value would be to basically eliminate the need for a separate tablet computer.
I know that there has always been the familiar refrain of “why would anybody want that” with new tech, only to be shown that done properly it does succeed…but again, that doesn’t mean that every tech makes it to market or deserves to do so. It will be interesting to see what happens with this concept.
I don’t care who makes it, I don’t have any interest in any folding phone.