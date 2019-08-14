Apple explains why some Apple Card applicants might be declined

Obviously, some Apple Card applicants might be declined. Apple has explained why this is so in a new support document.

Goldman Sachs uses your credit score, your credit report, and the income you report on your application when reviewing your Apple Card application.

Apple’s support document highlights a number of factors that Goldman Sachs uses, in combination, to make credit decisions but does not include all of the details, factors, scores or other information used to make those decisions.

If your application was denied, a message with an explanation is sent to the primary email address associated with the Apple ID you used to apply for Apple Card. The message might show your credit score. If information provided by a credit bureau contributed to your application being declined, you can request a free copy of your credit report from that credit bureau using the instructions in the email you receive. You can apply for Apple Card again, but you might receive the same decision.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s support document, “How your Apple Card application is evaluated,” is here.