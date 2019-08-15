Apple on the hunt for as much as 750,000 square feet of Manhattan office space

Apple is on the lookout for large, prime blocks of Manhattan office space.

Rich Bockmann and Eddie Small for The Real Deal:

The Cupertino, California-based tech company is looking around Manhattan for somewhere between 200,000 and 500,000 square feet for a new office, sources told The Real Deal. One source said the tech firm could take as much as 750,000 square feet.

Apple’s checked out the usual suspects of properties on the short list for most companies with assignments of that size, including the Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group’s 50 Hudson Yards, Related and Vornado Realty Trust’s Farley Post Office redevelopment and SL Green Realty’s One Madison Avenue, sources said.

Apple currently leases about 45,000 square feet in the Flatiron District at the Kaufman Organization’s 100-104 Fifth Avenue – where it opened its office in 2011. Sources said Apple’s current search is to accommodate new hires the company plans to make.