Apple releases full official trailer for Apple TV+ series ‘For All Mankind’

Apple has released the full official trailer for Apple TV+ series For All Mankind.

For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica), Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi.

Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones and Jodi Balfour.

For All Mankind premieres November 1 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. More info: http://apple.co/_ForAllMankind

MacDailyNews Take: “For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority…”

Imagine that.

Anyway, this one is a tentpole for Apple TV+, with what is obviously a healthy budget, and we expect to be tuning in to every episode!