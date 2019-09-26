Apple releases full official trailer for Apple TV+ series ‘For All Mankind’

Apple has released the full official trailer for Apple TV+ series For All Mankind.

For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica), Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi.

Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones and Jodi Balfour.

For All Mankind premieres November 1 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. More info: http://apple.co/_ForAllMankind

MacDailyNews Take: For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority…”

Imagine that.

Anyway, this one is a tentpole for Apple TV+, with what is obviously a healthy budget, and we expect to be tuning in to every episode!

  1. WTH have we been seeing? I just hope it’s not some cloaked political show. We all know Silicon Valley hates The US so wouldn’t be surprised. Have a feeling this entire Apple TV plus thing is not going to work in the long run. Biggest Apple blunder might be coming.

  2. These Apple shows really seem to be pushing the female empowerment narrative pretty hard.

    I guess that’s smart, women spend the most money, as consumers, makes sense to stroke their egos as much as possible.

