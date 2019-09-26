ZDNet reviews iPhone 11 Pro: The 256GB model is a perfect 10

Matthew Miller for ZDNet:

After using the iPhone 11 Pro as much as possible every day for the past week, I was ready to give Apple’s phenomenal new flagship device my first ever perfect 10 rating. Alas, the phone is not perfect as it offers a paltry 128GB [sic 64GB] starting capacity. Now, I’m left considering a move to the 256GB model…

When Apple starts the iPhone 11 Pro at $1,000 then it should start with 128GB capacity, especially with an improved triple rear camera system that will have you capturing more photos and videos than ever before…

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is nearly perfect and while some may put the high price down as a con in reviews, when you use a tool for many hours a day it is pretty easy to justify $1,000 price to get work done without any compromises.