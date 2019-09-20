Can’t you just wait four days for Apple’s iOS 13.1?

Apple yesterday released iOS 13. The latest OS for iPhone and newest iPod touch includes Dark Mode, Apple Arcade, and more, but should you install iOS 13 today or wait just a bit longer?

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

This year has been rather unprecedented for iOS releases. While iOS 13 was still in beta testing, Apple also started testing iOS 13.1 – which will be released on September 24. While we almost always get a .1 release of a major iOS version sometime in the fall, we’ve never before known the release date ahead of time. This is essentially an admission by Apple that iOS 13 isn’t quite yet ready for primetime. With iOS 13.1 being just a few days away at this point, the most logical solution for many people is to simply skip iOS 13 altogether. iOS 12 was a great update in terms of stability and performance for older iPhones, there’s little reason to put that in jeopardy just to get iOS 13 a few days sooner. iOS 13.1 isn’t perfect, but it fixes many of the bugs plaguing iOS 13.

Chaim Gartenberg for The Verge:

Apple has practically admitted that the 13.0 version of iOS isn’t finished. The company has already announced that iOS 13.1 is coming just days after the release of iOS 13, alongside iPadOS, the tablet version of the software. It should bring some of the other features that were announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference into iOS 13 and patch some of the bugs. There are even updates planned for later this fall that will bring things like AirPod audio sharing and HomeKit video cameras.

MacDailyNews Take: We couldn’t wait (and no ill effects so far on a few iPhone X and XS Max units), but, if you have one device that simply has to work and you don’t want to risk a show-stopping issue, you might consider waiting four days for iOS 13.1.