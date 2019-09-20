Apple releases Safari 13 for Macintosh

Apple has released Safari 13 which contains feature improvements as well as privacy, security and compatibility enhancements and is recommended for all users. This update:

• Includes an updated start page with Favorites, frequently visited, and most recently visited websites

• Provides a warning if a weak password is typed when signing in to a website and helps to upgrade it to a strong password

• Adds the ability to enable Picture in Picture from the audio button in a tab

• Enables jumping directly to an already-open tab from the search completion list when the website address is typed into the Smart Search field

• Adds support for authentication using USB security keys on supported websites



For detailed information on the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222.