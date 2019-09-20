Apple releases Safari 13 for Macintosh

Apple has released Safari 13 which contains feature improvements as well as privacy, security and compatibility enhancements and is recommended for all users. This update:
• Includes an updated start page with Favorites, frequently visited, and most recently visited websites
• Provides a warning if a weak password is typed when signing in to a website and helps to upgrade it to a strong password
• Adds the ability to enable Picture in Picture from the audio button in a tab
• Enables jumping directly to an already-open tab from the search completion list when the website address is typed into the Smart Search field
• Adds support for authentication using USB security keys on supported websites
For detailed information on the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222.
Apple made an couple errors.
First: they called this release Safari 13. In reality, it is Safari 12.1.3.
Second: the linked support page doesn’t list any details on the new release.
Note that if you look at the previous release notes for Safari 12.1.2 at https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT210355 you will discover that Apple trots out bug fixes upon security updates upon patches 99% IDENTIFIED BY NON-APPLE RESEARCHERS. Prominent contributors to fix Apple screw ups are Google Project Zero, KeenLab, Georgia Tech, and Trend Micro. One has to ask, does Apple have anyone actually working day in and day out to improve Safari, or has Apple outsourced this product too??? With all the resources Apple has, why isn’t Apple taking the lead on security here?
Apple is getting extremely lazy.