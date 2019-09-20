As Apple’s iPhone 11 hits shelves around the world, preorders suggest solid demand

Martin Baccardax for TheStreet:

Apple Inc. offered it latest smartphone for general sale around the world Friday, with analysts betting the new iPhone 11 will be a key sales driver for the tech giant heading into the key holiday season.

Apple CEO Tim Cook officially opened the company’s newly-revamped flagship store in mid-town Manhattan, kicking off what Apple would describe as a week of celebrations for the 12-year old location…

JPMorgan said Friday that it expects the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max to be the largest driver of Apple smartphone shipments over the next 12 months, and maintained its calendar 2019 forecast of 184 million units in sales of its entire iPhone suite. The bank sees that number improving to 195 million units in the 2020 calendar year.