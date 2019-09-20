iOS 13’s hidden ‘Items’ tab for ‘Apple Tags’ revealed

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

MacRumors has obtained never-before-seen screenshots of a new “Items” tab that Apple is developing for its Find My app in iOS 13. This tab is not available in the public version of the software update released today.

Similar to the existing “People” and “Devices” tabs in the Find My app, the “Items” tab will display a map at the top and a list of items associated with a user’s Apple ID account at the bottom… The new “Items” tab will be closely integrated with Apple’s rumored Tile-like item tracking tags, codenamed “B389” internally. By tapping the “Add” button in the tab, users will be able to track the location of items affixed with so-called Apple Tags directly within the Find My app.

The tab informs users to “tag your everyday items with B389 and never lose them again,” making it clear that Apple is working on a Tile competitor.