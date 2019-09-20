Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Fifth Avenue store on iPhone 11 launch day

iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 launch day is now underway in the United States and Canada, with deliveries beginning to arrive to customers.

:

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook and retail chief Deirdre O’Brien attended the grand reopening of the company’s newly revamped Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan today, posing for photos with customers and joining in the launch day excitement.

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 launch day and the glass cube on Fifth Avenue are here!

HAPPENING NOW: #TimCook officially re-opens Apple’s Fifth Avenue flagship store ahead of the #iPhone11 launch. pic.twitter.com/OOwywBx3PK — Jeremy Song (@tezuma75) September 20, 2019

Tim Cook celebrates the iPhone 11 release in New York The Apple CEO visited New York to mark the release of the latest iPhone.https://t.co/QgkbDmFFE4 https://t.co/yFdnA9sPRz — Newsnet (@newsnet___) September 20, 2019

EARLIER: Apple CEO Tim Cook throws open the doors of the re-designed Apple store on Fifth Avenue as the #iPhone11 officially goes on sale. pic.twitter.com/JeHVNCmo6g — The Hill (@thehill) September 20, 2019

Tim Cook celebrates the iPhone 11 release in New York https://t.co/Sg7eCprUnO #Technology — Technology News (@15MinuteNewsTec) September 20, 2019