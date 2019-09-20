Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Fifth Avenue store on iPhone 11 launch day

iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 launch day is now underway in the United States and Canada, with deliveries beginning to arrive to customers.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook and retail chief Deirdre O’Brien attended the grand reopening of the company’s newly revamped Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan today, posing for photos with customers and joining in the launch day excitement.

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 launch day and the glass cube on Fifth Avenue are here!

