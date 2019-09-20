New Apple TV+ ‘Dickinson’ trailer features new Hailee Steinfeld song

Dickinson premieres November 1 on Apple TV+.

Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar-nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.

Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith and executive produced by Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, and Adrian Blake Enscoe. Wiz Khalifa guest stars.

More info here.

The song featured in this latest Dickinson trailer for Apple TV+ is “Afterlife” by Hailee Steinfeld:

MacDailyNews Take: Dickinson is an interesting concept that’s growing on us as we see more revealed in the trailers.