Apple Arcade: The full list of games for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV

Shelby Brown for CNET:

Apple firmly staked its claim in the gaming world on Sept. 10 with more details on its new game subscription service, called Apple Arcade. The service, first announced in March, will cost $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) per month and will let you play over 100 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV.

Apple Arcade launched ahead of schedule as part of iOS 13’s public beta, with multiple games ready to play. Key games on the service include The Enchanted World, Where Cards Fall and Shinsekai: Into the Depths and it will be widely available Sept. 19 in more than 150 countries. Here are all the games we know about so far.