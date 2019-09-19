Apple Arcade: The full list of games for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV

Apple firmly staked its claim in the gaming world on Sept. 10 with more details on its new game subscription service, called Apple Arcade. The service, first announced in March, will cost $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) per month and will let you play over 100 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV.
Apple Arcade launched ahead of schedule as part of iOS 13’s public beta, with multiple games ready to play. Key games on the service include The Enchanted World, Where Cards Fall and Shinsekai: Into the Depths and it will be widely available Sept. 19 in more than 150 countries. Here are all the games we know about so far.
MacDailyNews Note: Games covered so far (more games are being added):
• Assemble With Care (usTwo)
• Shantae and the Seven Sirens (WayForward Technologies)
• Grindstone (Capybara Games)
• What the Golf? (The Label)
• Card of Darkness (Zach Gage)
• LEGO Brawls (LEGO)
• Patterned (Borderleap)
• Stellar Commanders (Blindflug Studios)
• Where Cards Fall (Snowman)
• Overland (Finji)
• Exit the Gungeon (Devolver Digital)
• Rayman Mini (Ubisoft)
• Spaceland (Tortuga Team)
• Agent Intercept (PikPok)
• Punch Planet (Block Zero Games)
• Sneaky Sasquatch (Rac7 Games)
• Operator 41 (Shifty Eye Games)
• Frogger in Toy Town (Konami)
• Red Reign (Ninja Kiwi)
• Various Daylife (Square Enix)
• Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)
• Don’t Bug Me! (Frosty Pop)
• Oceanhorn 2 (Cornfox & Bros)
• King’s League II (Kurechii)
• Explottens (Werplay Priv.)
• Spelldrifter (Free Range Games)
• The Get Out Kids (Frosty Pop)
• Spek (Rac7 Games)
• Way of the Turtle (Illusion Labs)
• Lifeslide (Block Zero Games)
• Neo Cab (Surprise Attack Games)
• Skate City (Snowman)
• Tint (Lykke Studios)
• The Enchanted World (Noodlecake Studios)
• Over the Alps (Stave Studios)
• Hot Lava (Klei Entertainment)
• The Pinball Wizard (Frosty Pop)
• Shinsekai Into the Depths (Capcom)
• Word Laces (Minimega)
• Dear Reader (Local No. 12)
• Projection: First Light (Blowfish Studios)
• ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree (Wildboy Studios)
• Big Time Sports (Frosty Pop)
• Tangle Tower (SFB Games)
• Dread Nautical (Zen Studios)
• Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik)
• Bleak Sword (Devolver Digital)
• Sayonara Wild Hearts (Annapurna)
• Dead End Job (Headup)
• Cat Quest II (The Gentlebros)
• Dodo Peak (Moving Pieces)
• Cricket Through the Ages (Devolver Digital)
• Speed Demons (Radiangames)