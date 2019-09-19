Apple officially launches Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade costs $4.99 per month for access to over 100 games without ads or in-app purchases. Up to six family members can share access to Apple Arcade – at no extra cost.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

Apple on Thursday officially launched Apple Arcade, its game subscription service that costs $4.99 per month, with the first month free as a trial.

It was released as part of iOS 13, the latest version of the iPhone’s operating system. It will also be available for iPads and Apple TV later this month, and Mac computers in October. Apple sent push notifications to users about the service on Thursday.

Apple Arcade can be found as a tab on the bottom of the App Store app on iPhones running iOS 13.