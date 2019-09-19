Lines form at Apple Retail Stores for new iPhones, Apple Watch Series 5

Lines have begun forming at Apple Retail Stores for the release of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Series 5:

#iPhone11 is only out tomorrow but there is already a line at the Singapore Apple Store and it is only going to be worse as the day passes! pic.twitter.com/FYfOkh2u9C

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

As the clock starts to turn to September 20 around the world, the first iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 5 pre-orders have started arriving to shoppers. This also means the new devices are officially going up for sale at Apple Stores everywhere.

Lines are already starting to form at Apple Stores in countries like Singapore, where the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 5 will go up for sale in just a few hours. We expect this to continue as time progresses at Apple Stores around the world.