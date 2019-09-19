Lines form at Apple Retail Stores for new iPhones, Apple Watch Series 5

Lines have begun forming at Apple Retail Stores for the release of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Series 5:
#iPhone11 is only out tomorrow but there is already a line at the Singapore Apple Store and it is only going to be worse as the day passes! pic.twitter.com/FYfOkh2u9C
— Spencer Chong (@exynosx) September 19, 2019
Apple Store 新宿
ざっと40人くらい人がいます。
警備員に聞いた所、列形成は警察から禁止されているとの事ですので、現状の列は人が集まって、自然に出来た列のようです。
定員が出社して来ると、正式な列形成がされると思われるので、そこで溢れなければ iPhone と Watch 買えるかな？ pic.twitter.com/Z057gEJ3FZ
— 迷走フレンズ (@sugokuosoi) September 19, 2019
Huge lines already forming outside the #Apple Store, 24 hrs before launch, in #Singapore.
Unlike last year's staggered release.
This year's release is larger than most analysts think.#iPhone11 #iPhoneLaunch pic.twitter.com/s0LLuqBzJD
— Wildreamz (@Wildreamz) September 19, 2019
銀座アップルストアにて#銀座 #AppleStore #アップルストア #iphone #iphone11 pic.twitter.com/oq4ueAupbC
— ゆうこ@台湾大人にこちゅう&ハロスイ (@yuukochan0601) September 19, 2019
Así las filas para el lanzamiento del iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro y iPhone 11 Pro Max @Mimacmx @Josesesteaga @MrAmigoTec @AlanGeek1 pic.twitter.com/TrGTNaarJh
— Aarón Sauza (@sauzita) September 19, 2019
As the clock starts to turn to September 20 around the world, the first iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 5 pre-orders have started arriving to shoppers. This also means the new devices are officially going up for sale at Apple Stores everywhere.
Lines are already starting to form at Apple Stores in countries like Singapore, where the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 5 will go up for sale in just a few hours. We expect this to continue as time progresses at Apple Stores around the world.
MacDailyNews Take: If you’re on line, or plan to be, at an Apple Store for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and/or Apple Watch Series 5, good luck!