Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max is the heaviest iPhone ever at just under half a pound

Nicole Lyn Pesce for MarketWatch:

The weight of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is as hefty as its name and price.

Tipping the scale at just under half a pound (7.97 ounces, to be exact), the largest device in the new iPhone 11 series revealed at this week’s Apple event is the heaviest iPhone ever, muscling past last year’s iPhone XS Max, the previous record holder at 7.34 ounces.

Granted, the latest edition to the iPhone line features four camera lenses… It also packs A13 Bionic chip, a 6.5-inch screen and a lithium-ion battery that is supposed to last five hours longer than that of the iPhone XS Max, making it the most substantial of Apple’s smartphones to date…

It’s 66% heavier than the original iPhone that dropped in 2007, which weighed just 4.8 ounces — although of course, the overall dimensions of that phone were also much smaller, and it wasn’t stuffed with as many features as its cutting-edge descendants.