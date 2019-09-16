Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max is the heaviest iPhone ever at just under half a pound

Nicole Lyn Pesce for MarketWatch:
The weight of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is as hefty as its name and price.
Tipping the scale at just under half a pound (7.97 ounces, to be exact), the largest device in the new iPhone 11 series revealed at this week’s Apple event is the heaviest iPhone ever, muscling past last year’s iPhone XS Max, the previous record holder at 7.34 ounces.
Granted, the latest edition to the iPhone line features four camera lenses… It also packs A13 Bionic chip, a 6.5-inch screen and a lithium-ion battery that is supposed to last five hours longer than that of the iPhone XS Max, making it the most substantial of Apple’s smartphones to date…
It’s 66% heavier than the original iPhone that dropped in 2007, which weighed just 4.8 ounces — although of course, the overall dimensions of that phone were also much smaller, and it wasn’t stuffed with as many features as its cutting-edge descendants.
MacDailyNews Take: They don’t call the big boy “Max” for nothing!
The iPhone 11 Pro Max weighs about the same as just over 500 paper clips.
BTW, the lightest iPhone ever was the iPhone 5 which weighed in at a mere 112 grams (4.0 oz).
The new iPhone 11 Pros have gained a bit of weight.
• Two iPhone SEs equal one 11 Pro Max.
• The iPhone 11 Pro weighs 16g more than the 6 Plus!
• Speaking of, that iPhone 6 was damn light for its size
• Heck, you could carry NINE Watch Sports (series 0) for one 11 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/d8mIFFHMg7
— Jonathan Deutsch (@jmfd) September 11, 2019
5 Comments
People wanted a bigger iPhone battery and they got it. Now cue up the complaints over the weight of the Max. “My little arm hurts from holding it up to my ear!”
Just wait for the morons to complain, complain and complain. Froggin’ amphbioids.
No doubt. Cook did it again. /s
It’s hard to believe grown men are whining about how heavy their iPhone is. Pathetic. We’re talking about a few lousy ounces/grams. Spaghetti arms aren’t going to last long.
It’s time for some of those people to start going to a gym. They might strain a muscle lifting a few extra ounces. People really are spending too much time with their smartphones and doing little else.