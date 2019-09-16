Apple excites potential iPhone 11 buyers with durability

Curtis Silver writes for Forbes:
Sure, there are a few things Apple can do to bring back innovation. With the announcement of the iPhone 11 last week, at least Apple is making one thing clear — Slofies are a thing now. We are truly living in the weirdest timeline.
Immediately following the announcement of the iPhone 11, polling site Pollfish (which doesn’t actually poll fish, kind of disappointing) propped up a survey that asked iPhone fans what they were looking for, and not looking forward to, in the iPhone 11. Not surprisingly, out of the 300 respondents, 60% planned on upgrading to the iPhone 11 at some point in the near future, though probably not right away.
Apple is very camera focused with its iPhone 11, yet that didn’t seem to be the most lauded selling point of the iPhone 11. Instead, the two top features that users are looking forward to in the iPhone 11 is improved shatter resistance and improved water resistance.
MacDailyNews Take: Makes even more sense now why iPhone preorders are stronger than last year as Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max have a textured matte glass back, polished stainless steel band, and feature the toughest glass ever in a smartphone and are rated IP68 for water resistance up to 4 meters for up to 30 minutes! Even the mass market iPhone 11 offers the toughest glass ever in a smartphone and is rated IP68 for water resistance up to 2 meters for up to 30 minutes!
More info on “the toughest glass ever in a smartphone” via Corning: The Secret of Tough Glass: Ion Exchange.
People have been screaming for more battery life for years and years, surely 4 additional hours of battery is the best new upgrade feature.
Who didn’t give this 5 stars? Ripcity, you got it right.
Agreed a 100% battery is the best upgrade. It will raise the bar they have to meet. I’m a firm believer that technology and water don’t mix in general. Rating sounds good but I don’t care. Time will tell it’s durability.