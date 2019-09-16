Apple orders ‘Mosquito Coast’ TV series starring Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux will star in a TV series adaptation of “The Mosquito Coast,” based on the novel by his uncle Paul Theroux, for Apple TV+.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

The story follows an idealist who uproots his family and moves them to Latin America. Neil Cross is adapting the book for television in addition to serving as showrunner…

Justin Theroux’s last TV starring role was in the Netflix limited series “Maniac.” He also starred in the critically-acclaimed HBO series “The Leftovers,” which ended after three seasons on the premium cabler in 2017. On the film side, he has starred in projects like “American Psycho,” “Zoolander,” and “The Girl on the Train.”

“The Mosquito Coast” was originally published in 1981. It was previously adapted into a film of the same name in 1986. That version starred Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and River Phoenix.