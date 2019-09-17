Apple says $14 billion EU tax clawback ‘defies reality and common sense’

Apple is appealing to Europe’s second highest court to overturn the European Commission’s 2016 ruling that it pay the record sum of over 13 billion euros to Ireland. The European Union’s order to Apple to pay over US$14 billion in back taxes “defies reality and common sense,” the U.S. firm said as the two sides sparred in the case.
Apple also accused the Commission of using its powers to combat state aid “to retrofit changes to national law”, in effect trying to change the international tax system and in the process creating legal uncertainty for businesses.
The EU executive dismissed the arguments, saying it was not seeking to police international tax laws and accused Ireland of not having done its homework when assessing Apple’s taxes. “The Commission contends that essentially all of Apple’s profits from all of its sales outside the Americas must be attributed to two branches in Ireland,” Apple’s lawyer Daniel Beard told the court.
He said the fact the iPhone, the iPad, the App Store, other Apple products and services and key intellectual property rights were developed in the United States, and not in Ireland, showed the flaws in the Commission’s case. “The branches’ activities did not involve creating, developing or managing those rights. Based on the facts of this case, the primary line defies reality and common sense,” Beard said. “The activities of these two branches in Ireland simply could not be responsible for generating almost all of Apple’s profits outside the Americas.”
MacDailyNews Take: The vast majority of the value in Apple products is created in the United States of America, where design, development, engineering work and more are accomplished. Therefore, under the current international tax system, the majority of Apple taxes are owed to the United States of America, not Ireland.
Good luck, Apple in an EU court deciding on a $14.4 billion EU-ordered tax clawback. We’re sure the judgement will be ever so fair.
The case is not about taxation in the US or not. The case is about taxation of all EU (and I think Middle Eastern) sales, if not more, being funneled to one EU country, rather than to each country where the sales are made. Apple has a favorable tax regime in Ireland, to the detriment of other EU countries, which essentially amounts to state aid to Apple from Ireland, something that is not allowed in the EU. Apple is seriously twisting things here.
Thank you, MDN, for using the accurate term “tax clawback” rather than the inaccurate and defamatory “tax grab.”
However, you offset that by suggesting that judges in the EU are government lackeys who will rubber stamp executive errors, no matter how egregious. You would be deeply offended if anyone suggested the same about recently appointed American judges. We will see what the court rules—and I hope Apple and Ireland win—but don’t assume the outcome based on the false premise that Europeans don’t understand or value an independent judiciary.
“Apple has a favorable tax regime in Ireland, to the detriment of other EU countries, which essentially amounts to state aid to Apple from Ireland, something that is not allowed in the EU”
should be:
“Ireland has bilateral tax agreements with EU countries to collect taxes from other Eu countries. Ireland sets a tax rate. Apple pays it. All LEGAL . Please note Apple has been in Ireland for years and years, the EU only started to perk up to the tax issue when Apple started making lots of money. The were fine years back with the Irish laws .
But now realizing there’s lots of money the EU scratched their brains to overcome the legal agreements they had with ireland to come up with a fantastical ‘state aid’ argument to override the existing bilateral agreements etc that have been in place for years.
Then are trying by applying the definition ‘state aid ‘ to render something they had agreed with for years illegal. Ireland disagrees with the ruling. The EU says Apple owes Ireland billions which Ireland does not want. This is because powerful factors in the EU (some EU countries have more political power than little Ireland) want to make Ireland’s tax policies so unpalatable that Apple would choose to leave Ireland. The EU’s bias towards certain countries and to the detriment of others is why England wants to Brexit. The EU for example favours certain countries fishing rights over Englands etc .
“