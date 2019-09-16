Preorders for Apple’s new crop of iPhones are off to a much better start than last year

Preorders for Apple’s latest generation of iPhones have gotten off to a better start than the last cycle a year ago, several Wall Street analysts said on Monday, citing their own research data.

Reuters:

CNBC quoted TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known as a close follower of the Cupertino, California-based company’s supply chains, as saying that demand for new iPhones is beating his expectations and that much of it was due to Chinese consumers.

Chinese e-commerce site JD.com on Saturday said on its official Weibo account that day one pre-sales for the iPhone 11 series jumped 480% versus the previous year, with the top three most popular products being the iPhone 11 Pro in midnight green, and the standard iPhone 11 in black and purple.

Chinese media outlet Yicai also said on Monday that they jumped 335% on Alibaba’s Tmall platform on the first day of sales vs pre-sales for the iPhone XR last year, citing Tmall figures.

While giving numbers that did not compare directly with Kuo’s, analysts at two other brokerages also said that the initial orders were looking good.