Preorders for Apple’s new crop of iPhones are off to a much better start than last year

Preorders for Apple’s latest generation of iPhones have gotten off to a better start than the last cycle a year ago, several Wall Street analysts said on Monday, citing their own research data.
CNBC quoted TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known as a close follower of the Cupertino, California-based company’s supply chains, as saying that demand for new iPhones is beating his expectations and that much of it was due to Chinese consumers.
Chinese e-commerce site JD.com on Saturday said on its official Weibo account that day one pre-sales for the iPhone 11 series jumped 480% versus the previous year, with the top three most popular products being the iPhone 11 Pro in midnight green, and the standard iPhone 11 in black and purple.
Chinese media outlet Yicai also said on Monday that they jumped 335% on Alibaba’s Tmall platform on the first day of sales vs pre-sales for the iPhone XR last year, citing Tmall figures.
While giving numbers that did not compare directly with Kuo’s, analysts at two other brokerages also said that the initial orders were looking good.
MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like, this year, the price is right! Which reminds us to remind you that to help control the pet population — have your pets spayed or neutered.
camera (low light/ultra wide) + battery life… good reasons
No bidirectional charging, no 5G and none of them fold or have a stylus. Analysts have said Apple might no be able to sell any iPhones this year because of those combined reasons, the iPhone is a non-starter. Apple was given a price target of $165 because of complete lack of innovation. Apple is dooooooomed. Why buy a $1000 iPhone when every Android smartphone has the same features as the iPhone and costs only $200. However, if you really want to attract the ladies, get a Galaxy Fold. No woman can resist a man with a classy folding smartphone. Bend me… fold me… love me!
/s
Ha! Ha! I love your commentary and listing all the real reasons why I should join the ranks of Apple Haters and dupes that Android/Samsung regularly flee with useless(5G) or miserably copied Apple features.
Why, oh why didn’t you post this before I pre-ordered my new iPhone 11
oops, should be fleeces – lousy proofreading. It’s Apple’s for not putting corrections on my iMac
now the wall street anal-ysts will bash apple over bogus predicted massive reduction in margin.