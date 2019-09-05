Cupertino’s costly decision to cancel an Apple TV+ series starring Richard Gere due to the show’s darker tone is the latest bit of evidence that Apple wants only family-friendly fare for its upcoming streaming video service.
A diet of uplifting, positive messages is certainly laudable. But that sort of high-minded approach could pose a major challenge for Apple. Should fans be worried?
Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Tim Cook made the call to cancel a semi-autobiographical drama about Dr. Dre. Called Vital Signs, the show included scenes with “characters doing lines of cocaine, an extended orgy in a mansion, and drawn guns.”
That probably shouldn’t be too surprising if you’re making a show about Dr. Dre. But while “extended orgy” scenes might seem off-limits, Apple’s objection to TV staples like “drawn guns” raised serious questions.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll soon see if Apple TV+ is “Expensive NBC” or something more. We’re hoping for the latter while dreading the former.
Regardless, people will vote with their dollars and if Apple decides they need to recalibrate, they will, as they’ve done many times in the past.
10 Comments
or they could go back to making awesome laptops again……just a thought…..
Maybe even the Mac Pro too.
“Apple’s canceling of Richard Gere Apple TV+ series might be bad omen. ” or not. Some people will complain about a what Apple is doing and other about what Apple is not doing.
Although the snipet describing the show seems like sensationalism to grab attention, who’s definition of “uplifting” will guide the programming?
The Amish channel. Brought to you by Apple. I mean really Apple. You should know that sex and violence are really what people watch. Not Puritan bullshit.
Not all the top series on Netflix have sex and violence. Stranger Things is very popular. Some creepy violence of a sort, but no sex, unless you count a couple of 13 year old kids making out. There’s a lot of space for excellent television between “sex and violence” and “Puritan bullshit.”
With the feckless Tim Cook at the helm, you can be certain that Apple will muddle into whatever market they enter.
A more timid coward is hard to imagine.
A series about a pair of mentally ill brothers going on a shooting spree is incredibly tone-deaf at this moment in time.
Thank you. Apple’s objection wasn’t to guns or violence per se, but to a sympathetic portrayal of domestic terrorists on a shooting spree. Most of the other posters seem to have ignored that. Other studios have recently cancelled projects for the same reason.
Actually, I’m very excited about this and it is very Apple to do so.
Let me explain. There are plenty of networks that already does dark TV well, plenty of perversion, plenty of violence.
Apple only enters a market when they think that they can actually contribute something meaningfully new and different. Doing dark stuff, trashy TV, when all networks do so, is not something meaningfully new. Apple is not a copycat.